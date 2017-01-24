Graeter’s ice cream is getting into the beer business

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Graeter’s Ice Cream is partnering with a Cincinnati area brewing company to release a beer based on one of Graeter’s most popular flavors.

Braxton Brewing Company will release their Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout on February 6.

“We’re excited to partner with another local family company to create something truly unique,” shares Richard Graeter, CEO of Graeter’s Ice Cream. “As a Cincinnati-grown company ourselves, we’re proud to support not only local companies, but also craft brands that are just as passionate about preserving their authenticity as we are.”

Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip is an ice cream featuring black raspberries from Oregon’s Willamette Valley and gourmet bittersweet chocolate chips. The ice cream is one of Graeter’s oldest traditional flavors.

The beer is a milk stout made using Graeter’s black raspberry puree. Jake Rouse, the Braxton Brewing Company CEO, hopes there will be other collaborations with Graeter’s in the future.

“Collaborating with the Graeter’s team on this project has been a dream come true,” said Rouse. “Over the past six months, our teams have taken this project from imagination to one of the best tasting stouts we’ve ever created. We hope this is the first of many collaborations between the Braxton and Graeter’s Family and can’t wait for consumers to get their hands on this beer.”

The beer will be available in Kroger stores in the Cincinnati, Dayton, Lexington and Louisville areas.