Graeter’s ice cream is getting into the beer business

nbc4-icon By Published:
graeters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Graeter’s Ice Cream is partnering with a Cincinnati area brewing company to release a beer based on one of Graeter’s most popular flavors.

Braxton Brewing Company will release their Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout on February 6.

“We’re excited to partner with another local family company to create something truly unique,” shares Richard Graeter, CEO of Graeter’s Ice Cream. “As a Cincinnati-grown company ourselves, we’re proud to support not only local companies, but also craft brands that are just as passionate about preserving their authenticity as we are.”

Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip is an ice cream featuring black raspberries from Oregon’s Willamette Valley and gourmet bittersweet chocolate chips. The ice cream is one of Graeter’s oldest traditional flavors.

The beer is a milk stout made using Graeter’s black raspberry puree. Jake Rouse, the Braxton Brewing Company CEO, hopes there will be other collaborations with Graeter’s in the future.

“Collaborating with the Graeter’s team on this project has been a dream come true,” said Rouse. “Over the past six months, our teams have taken this project from imagination to one of the best tasting stouts we’ve ever created. We hope this is the first of many collaborations between the Braxton and Graeter’s Family and can’t wait for consumers to get their hands on this beer.”

The beer will be available in Kroger stores in the Cincinnati, Dayton, Lexington and Louisville areas.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s