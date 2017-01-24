I-70 closed east of downtown due to nearby SWAT situation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The I-70E and I-71N split is closed near Livingston Avenue due to a barricade situation nearby.

According to Columbus police, the SWAT situation involving an armed suspect is taking place on Gault Street near the highway.

ODOT is in the process of closing all lanes of I-70 west at I-270 on the East Side due to a police incident.

All lanes of I-70 east are closed at I-71 north.

The following ramps are also closed:

  • Ramp from I-71 south to I-70 east
  • I-270 north to I-70 west
  • I-270 south to I-70 west

Police have not said who they are involved in the standoff with.

