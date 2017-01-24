January 2017, short on shivers, snow, & sun!

Columbus (WCMH) – So far this January has been one for the books. We are on track to have a top 10 warmest January, and one of our lowest snowfall totals for a January.

Lost in the two big things, is the lack of sunshine we have had this month, with 0 days recorded as sunny or mostly sunny this month, and none of those days left in the forecast.

Temperature-wise, this month started out looking typical, but since has been anything but normal.

We started the month on quite a high note, as we had highs above normal in the 40s and 50s, then we crashed with 5 straight days below normal. In that time we had two days with highs in the teens, but since only 1 day has been below normal.

Below is a list high temperature occurrences in January of 2017 (and the number of times we could see those number the rest of this month):

60s 6 times

50s 4 times (1 more forecast)

40s 6 times

30s 4 times (6 more forecast)

20s 2 times

10s 2 times

Temperatures for the record this month:

Warmest temp this month was 67° (12th)

Coldest temp this month was 6° (7th)

We set record highs on the 12th (67°) and the 17th (64°)

67° was the 11th warmest high temperature recorded in January

Where January 2017 ranks since 1878?

Right now we are almost 9° above normal for the month of January, but with a colder last week in store that temp should fall.

The normal temp for the month of January (high and low average) is 29.6°, right now we are on track to finish at 36.9°

At 36.9°, 2017 would be tied with 1913 for the 11th warmest January on record.

January has been an overly cloudy month as well, and might go down as our cloudiest month in the past 5 years

Since 2012, December is always the cloudiest month. We have already had 16 cloudy days this month, and we could see 5-7 more before the month is done.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 JAN 12 14 13 16 17 46% FEB 10 9 9 14 11 37% MAR 15 14 10 19 10 44% APR 9 12 7 6 8 28% MAY 13 2 9 5 6 23% JUN 3 15 9 8 3 25% JUL 4 13 4 9 3 21% AUG 5 2 3 3 3 10% SEP 5 7 4 3 6 17% OCT 6 10 13 7 11 30% NOV 7 11 15 12 6 34% DEC 21 20 21 18 22 66% 27% 35% 32% 33% 29%

Where has the snow been too? Normally we see 9.2″ of snowfall during the month of January:

Shockingly, we have had only 1 day this month with measurable snowfall, and it was only 0.9″.

There have been 5 other days with a trace of snow flurries this month.

There have been 15 days with measurable liquid precipitation this month (14 rain, 1 snow)

There have been only 5 days that have not recorded any precipitation at all

As of today, we are currently sitting in 9th place for the lowest snowfall for a January (since 1878) at 0.9″

If you ever have questions about temps, snowfall, clouds, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com