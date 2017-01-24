Man makes a cross for each Chicago shooting victim in 2016

chicagocrosses

CHICAGO (WCMH) — Greg Zanis has constructed a cross for each victim who has died in Chicago in 2016 due to gun violence.

“This shows that we care. That’s all,” he told WGN-TV.

Each of the more than 750 crosses has a heart, and some include a photograph of the victim.

Zanis, a retired carpenter, brought the crosses to a donated grassy lot in Chicago, and on New Year’s Eve he joined hundreds of other demonstrators as they carried the crosses in honor of those killed.

According to WGN-TV, Zanis made the crosses with a donation of wood and the help of some volunteers.

