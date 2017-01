COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Police say a man with a shotgun robbed the Certified Oil on West Broad Street early Tuesday morning.

They received the call around 2:18 am.

The man, described as having a gray scarf and green hoodie, came in with a shotgun and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the man left on foot headed eastbound.

Then police believe he got into a black four door vehicle and headed north.

No one was reported as injured in the robbery.