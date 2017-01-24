ODOT plans to reopen Dublin freeway ramp Thursday

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Transportation says that they hope to have a Dublin freeway ramp opened by Thursday morning.

The ramp from US 33 East to Interstate 270 in Dublin has been closed since Monday morning due to a fiery tanker crash that killed a man.

According to ODOT, crews will make temporary repairs to the asphalt on the bridge. Permanent repairs will take place during the spring.

The crash happened Tuesday morning and involved a gasoline tanker with a capacity of 8,000 gallons. The gasoline caught fire after leaking from the tanker.

ODOT said that the crash caused some damage to the road surface, but no structural damage to the bridge itself.