ODOT plans to reopen Dublin freeway ramp Thursday

nbc4-icon By Published:
fire-2

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Transportation says that they hope to have a Dublin freeway ramp opened by Thursday morning.

The ramp from US 33 East to Interstate 270 in Dublin has been closed since Monday morning due to a fiery tanker crash that killed a man.

According to ODOT, crews will make temporary repairs to the asphalt on the bridge. Permanent repairs will take place during the spring.

The crash happened Tuesday morning and involved a gasoline tanker with a capacity of 8,000 gallons. The gasoline caught fire after leaking from the tanker.

ODOT said that the crash caused some damage to the road surface, but no structural damage to the bridge itself.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s