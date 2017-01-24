Sister: Teen suspect in Ohio school shooting ‘not a monster’

Parents wait at Lions Park in West Liberty, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, to pick up their children after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools. A male student was shot and wounded was hospitalized Friday, and another student suspected in the shooting was in custody, officials said. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP)
WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) – The sister of the 17-year-old boy suspected in an Ohio school shooting that injured two says he made a mistake, but he’s “not a monster.”

She tells WHIO-TV that she doesn’t know her brother’s motives. She says she hasn’t had contact with him since Friday, when authorities allege he fired a 12-gauge shotgun at a high school in West Liberty, 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

The teen’s attorney, Michael Pentecost, told the Springfield News-Sun he can’t discuss his client’s mental condition or possible motives.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

The teen remains in custody. The prosecutor says he’ll seek to have the case moved from juvenile court to adult court.

The school is resuming classes Tuesday.

