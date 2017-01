DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Several eastbound lanes of U.S. 33 are closed between Avery Road and Interstate 270 due to a crash.

Dublin police said the two-vehicle crash happened just before 6:30pm.

One person was flown to Grant Medical Center in serious condition. Three others were taken Dublin Methodist hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not said when the road will reopen.

33EB East of Avery Rd shut down for Auto Accident. EB traffic should exit at AVery Rd. Police and Fire on the scene. — Dublin Police (@DublinPolice) January 24, 2017