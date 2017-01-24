Video shows train slam into FedEx truck

nbc news By Published: Updated:
nc_traintrucka_1920x1080

NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSL) Utah police video that captured a train slamming into a semitrailer Saturday shows that the railroad crossing arms were not lowered or flashing to warn drivers.

A North Salt Lake police officer was among the vehicles approaching the crossing at 10 a.m., and his dashboard camera recorded as the southbound FrontRunner train collided with a FedEx semitrailer pulling two trailers.

The train crashed through the first of two trailers, missing the truck’s cab. Two drivers in the vehicle narrowly escaped injury, and the approximately 80 passengers on the train were unharmed, South Davis Metro Fire reported Saturday.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2jOriJ6

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s