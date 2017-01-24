With pipeline work to resume, protests spark across nation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Within hours of President Donald Trump signing executive orders to resurrect the Dakota pipelines, protestors were demonstrating across the country – including in Columbus.

“Donald Trump claims that he want to be here and that this will be the people’s administration,” said Troy Harris outside of the Oho Statehouse on Tuesday evening. “He’s not speaking to it by signing executive orders that allow these pipelines to go forward.”

Others demonstrated on behalf of environmental concerns, which have been debated by the two sides.

“These pipelines are harmful to our waters, they’re harmful to our ecosystems,” said Atticus Garden, who spent eight weeks doing medical work as demonstrations were held near the proposed pipelines in 2016.

The demonstrations were peaceful.

President Trump added on Tuesday that all pipeline used in the project would be made in the United States. He also anticipates 28,000 jobs being created as a result of moving forward with the pipeline.

