6 Short North Posse members sentenced

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Six members of the Short North Posse were handed prison sentences this week, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Johnathan Holt, 24, of Columbus, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole, plus an additional 25 years. He is the final of 20 individuals who were indicted in 2014 on a racketeering case.

Holt’s specific charges include murder in aid of racketeering and murder through the use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

The 5 other defendants all pleaded guilty to racketeering and/or murder charges.

Ishmael Bowers was sentenced to 14 years, Tommy Coates to 7 years, Joseph Hill to 18 years, Freddie Johnson to 10 years, and Chris Warton to 18 years.

Robert Wilson and Troy Patterson are scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, according to the DOJ press release.

GALLERY: Short North Posse members sentenced View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Joseph Hill Ishmael Bowers Thomas Coates Freddie Johnson Johnathan Holt Christopher Wharton Troy Patterson Robert Wilson