6 Short North Posse members sentenced

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
short-north-posse-members-sentenced

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Six members of the Short North Posse were handed prison sentences this week, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Johnathan Holt, 24, of Columbus, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole, plus an additional 25 years. He is the final of 20 individuals who were indicted in 2014 on a racketeering case.

Holt’s specific charges include murder in aid of racketeering and murder through the use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

The 5 other defendants all pleaded guilty to racketeering and/or murder charges.

Ishmael Bowers was sentenced to 14 years, Tommy Coates to 7 years, Joseph Hill to 18 years, Freddie Johnson to 10 years, and Chris Warton to 18 years.

Robert Wilson and Troy Patterson are scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, according to the DOJ press release.

GALLERY: Short North Posse members sentenced

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s