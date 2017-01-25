Abercrombie eliminating 150 jobs from New Albany headquarters

NEW ALBANY, OH (WCMH) — Citing cost-reduction initiatives, Abercrombie & Fitch is eliminating about 150 jobs from their central Ohio headquarters.

In a statement sent to NBC4 Wednesday evening, a company spokesperson said the company was eliminating jobs at the company’s corporate headquarters, which is based in New Albany.

The full statement:

As part of our ongoing cost reduction initiatives and after careful consideration, the Company has eliminated approximately 150 positions at the corporate level to ensure we are structured appropriately for the current retail environment. We appreciate the contributions these associates have made while with Abercrombie & Fitch and we will make certain that they are treated fairly and with respect through this process.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.