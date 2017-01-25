Bald eagle’s life at stake if not found soon

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An injured bald eagle’s life is at stake if it’s not captured soon in Jacksonville.

The eagle was last seen off Waters Road near Piney Green.

Experts said her wing is injured, and she is unable to fly.

Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary is working to capture her and needs the public’s help.

“Last time there was a sighting she was near a deer, so that’s a really good sign,” said Ellie Althoff with Posumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary. “She has a couple of days of food. As long as she’s finding food, it could be a while. But then again sometimes nature does its course, so we do need to make sure it’s as soon as possible that we find this bird.

The sanctuary in North Carolina asks that anyone who sees the eagle to call them at (910) 326-6432.

They ask you stay near the bird and don’t walk away before they can arrive.

