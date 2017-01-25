Big changes coming during ‘Operation Fix It’ at Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s largest school district is about to see some big changes, inside and out.

Columbus City Schools will be making improvements to many of its buildings. Leaking roofs, aging pipes, and paint peeling off of walls, are just a few things students see every day at some city buildings.

“We have a number of roofs we need to repair or replace,” said Columbus City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Dan Good.

Nine CCS building roofs will be replaced, at least 24 will be patched and repaired.

This five-year major repair and maintenance initiative is a part of the school district’s “Operation Fix It.” The $125 million bond levy approved by voters back in November will help fund major repairs, from lighting, electrical upgrades and increasing school security. The first schools to receive help are Cassady, Devonshire and Hamilton STEM. These schools will be getting heating and air conditioning system improvements in the upcoming weeks.

“The initial projects they will begin this spring and some of them will be completed this summer,” said Dr. Good.

Once “Operation Fix It” gets fully running, superintendent good says parents will be able to track these repairs on the Columbus City Schools website.

Improvements to the schools’ aging infrastructures aren’t the only thing students and teachers get to look forward to.

“We’re going to be number one in the state to ensure that our kids are going to be able to eat local food,” said Priscilla Tyson with Columbus City Council.

Wednesday kicked off “Ohio Day.” Once a month, students will get to eat fresh food — apples, turkey and salad — grown by Ohio farmers.

Big healthy changes coming to @ColsCitySchools and the kids are loving it. Next at 6 pic.twitter.com/ctuhVhiYgB — Tyler Carter (@TylerCarterNews) January 25, 2017