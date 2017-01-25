Children’s scooter recalled for fall hazard

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA (WFLA) – A children’s electric scooter is being recalled because of a fall hazard.

Pulse Performance has issued a recall for a certain electric scooter because a knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle can break, creating a fall hazard for the rider.

About 8,900 Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters for children are included in the recall. The scooters were sold at Target stores nationwide from October 2016 through November 2016 for about $100. The scooters are blue with two wheels in front and one in the rear.

The scooters have manufacturing date codes between September 10, 2016 and October 11, 2016. The date code is printed on a label located under the platform in format XX(month)/XX(day)/2016 – 066QY.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled scooters away from children and contact Pulse Performance Products for a full refund, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.