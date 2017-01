COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police Mounted Unit is holding a memorial service on Friday for Willie, a police horse who died two weeks ago.

The open house will be held at 2609 McKinley Avenue on Jan. 27 at 1 p.m.

Columbus Police Honor Guard will stand by Willie’s ashes during a memorial service. The Columbus Pipes & Drums will also perform in his honor.

Willie served with CPD for 11 years, and was considered the strongest horse in the Mounted Unit. He was 24.