Crews work to rescue window washer in Dallas

DALLAS (WCMH) — Crews are working to rescue a window washer who is dangling about 15 stories off the ground after his scaffolding came partially unhinged.

The window washer was cleaning the Prosperity Bank building, according to NBC Dallas Fort Worth.

Firefighters with Dallas Fire Rescue are at the scene, both on the roof and on the ground.

