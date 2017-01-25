Road expected to reopen Wednesday after fatal tanker crash

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Emergency repairs are almost complete at the site of a fatal tanker crash in Dublin. That means the ramp from US 33 East to I-270 North is ready to reopen. ODOT officials says the ramp will be ready to go Wednesday night, though there will be some changes.

Wednesday evening, “Do Not Enter” signs are still posted. An orange sign detours drivers to I-270 South. All these signs expected to be gone by sunrise.

Last-minute repairs are being finished on the usually busy ramp as orange barrels are shifted and road lines re-striped.

BREAKING: @ODOT_Columbus now says US33 to I-270N will reopen around 6pm tonight, ahead of schedule! @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/T2Qaa50xIO — Harrison Hove (@HarrisonNBC4) January 25, 2017

There will be some changes drivers using the ramp will encounter. A new concrete barrier is in place against the faulty guardrail destroyed in Monday’s accident. Asphalt now replaces some of the concrete that was melted during the tanker fire. The ramp itself now is only one lane. This means drivers will need to be in the middle-left lane on US 33 East for access to I-270 East (and North).

These changes are expected to remain in place until the spring.

ODOT Project Engineer Drew Griesdorn says, “This is all temporary. We will have to come back this spring once we have better weather conditions to do more permanent repairs.”