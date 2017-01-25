Fairfield County officials look to educate community about opioid epidemic

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH) — The City of Canal Winchester and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office are holding an education forum on the opioid epidemic.

Fairfield County Sheriff Dave Phalen, Canal Winchester mayor Mike Ebert, and Commander Dennis Lowe of the Major Crimes Unit are all a part of Wednesday night’s discussion.

The opioid and heroin problem in Ohio has first responders preparing and thinking differently.

“There’s probably not a day that goes by that we don’t deal with at least one issue probably per shift that is related directly to the opioid or heroin epidemic,” said deputy John Warner.

He said it’s not about seeing people overdose anymore. The problem has shifted to other crime. He says local shops are seeing more thefts and burglaries because addicts need money.

“That’s probably the biggest source of income for the drug addict seeking their fix.”

The program is free and will cover topics like prescription drug abuse, community awareness, and identifying illegal drug activity. It runs from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

