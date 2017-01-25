Families fear in shadow of immigration reform

Courtney_HS By Published:
immigration

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Executive orders anticipated later this week from President Trump have local immigrants and refugee advocates concerned about their future.

As early as Thursday, Trump is expected to pause the flow of all refugees to the United States and indefinitely bar those fleeing war-torn Syria. Local families and refugee advocates are worried about what’s to come.

“My dad, who is very old, like 85 years old, is in Kenya,” said Columbus-resident Hassan Omar.

Omar is from Somalia and is now a naturalized U.S. citizen. He spent 16 years at the Hagadera refugee camp in Kenya, where his father is now.

“We are now very much hoping, maybe before summer, for my mother-in-law to come here,” he said. “All that hope now is gone.”

Omar has been waiting over a decade to reunite with his family and now is worried that day may never come with President Trump in office.

“They only survive by the will of God and whatever we send on a monthly basis from here,” he said.

“We’re supposed to be unity together forever, now you’re seeing policy coming in and dividing communities,” said Burhan Ahmed, director of the Center for Somali-American Engagement.

It’s a similar story for countless others who trying to escape war abroad.

“The president continues to believe that immigrants, and refugees especially, are a special security risk to this country,” said Romin Iqbal, legal director for CAIR Ohio. “We know that these are people who are vetted in the extreme.”

Iqbal likens today’s refugee crisis to World War II when some Jewish refugees were also turned away by the U.S.

“These refugees are, as I said, one of the most vulnerable populations on the planet and they have nowhere else to go,” he said. “They need our help.”

The President’s upcoming order is expected to suspend issuing visas for people from Muslim countries like Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for at least 30 days.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s