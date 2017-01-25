Fire crews contain flames in south Columbus

Published:
east-markison-fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters have contained an early morning blaze on the city’s south side.

The fire started around 3:50am in a brick single-family home on the 580 block of East Markison Avenue. One man was inside at the time of the fire. The man said he was woken up by his dog chasing a rat that was driven out of hiding by the flames. The man and his dog were able to exit the residence unharmed.

Fire officials say the blaze started inside the house. The man staying told fire personnel that electrical malfunction may have started the fire. No injuries were reported.

