Gov. Kasich budget to include modest increases for Ohio schools

associated-press-logo By Published:
(AP Photo/Kim Raff)
(AP Photo/Kim Raff)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. John Kasich  says the budget he proposes next week will include small funding increases each year for primary and secondary schools.

The Republican governor said during an education awards presentation Tuesday that his spending blueprint, expected Monday, will call for 1-percent annual increases for the Ohio Department of Education.

The decision follows Kasich’s warnings that Ohio may be headed into a recession and the budget cycle will be painful.

State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria said he couldn’t immediately say without context how the increase compared to his requested funding levels. K-12 education is Ohio’s second largest spending area after Medicaid.

DeMaria’s budget request recommended increases for school improvement activities, adult diploma programs and training for teachers in childhood literacy, among other areas.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s