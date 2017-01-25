Here’s your chance to own your own bottle of the Big Mac special sauce

OAK BROOK, IL (NBC News) — Big mac lovers, we have some big news for you.

For the first time, McDonald’s plans to give away 10,000 bottles of the special sauce that made the Big Mac famous.

It’s all in celebration of the chain’s two new Big Mac sizes, the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac.

The bottles of special sauce will be given away at select locations this Thursday, on first-come first-served basis, while supplies last.

McDonald’s hasn’t released the locations of the restaurants where you can get your hands on the sauce, but they have said there will be one location here in central Ohio that will have 75 bottles.