Here’s your chance to own your own bottle of the Big Mac special sauce

nbc news By Published: Updated:
bigmacsauce

OAK BROOK, IL (NBC News) — Big mac lovers, we have some big news for you.

For the first time, McDonald’s plans to give away 10,000 bottles of the special sauce that made the Big Mac famous.

It’s all in celebration of the chain’s two new Big Mac sizes, the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac.

The bottles of special sauce will be given away at select locations this Thursday, on first-come first-served basis, while supplies last.

McDonald’s hasn’t released the locations of the restaurants where you can get your hands on the sauce, but they have said there will be one location here in central Ohio that will have 75 bottles.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s