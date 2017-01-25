Hippo born 6 weeks early at Cincinnati Zoo

nbc4-icon By Published:
CREDIT: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden
CREDIT: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — A baby hippopotamus born 6 weeks early is in intensive care at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The zoo says the female calf was born Tuesday to Bibi, a 17-year-old hippo. She was not expected to be born until March.

The baby weighs about 29 pounds, and a normal range is 55-120 pounds.

The baby remained stable overnight, and the zoo says Bibi is doing fine, as well.

Veterinarians are adding Bibi’s milk to a fluid mixture that they are tube-feeding to the baby, as the baby cannot yet stand on her own.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s