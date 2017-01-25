Hippo born 6 weeks early at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — A baby hippopotamus born 6 weeks early is in intensive care at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The zoo says the female calf was born Tuesday to Bibi, a 17-year-old hippo. She was not expected to be born until March.

The baby weighs about 29 pounds, and a normal range is 55-120 pounds.

The baby remained stable overnight, and the zoo says Bibi is doing fine, as well.

Veterinarians are adding Bibi’s milk to a fluid mixture that they are tube-feeding to the baby, as the baby cannot yet stand on her own.