Local election leaders react to Pres. Trump’s call for investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Whether it television ratings, the size of his crowds, or the popular vote in the election, it’s clear Donald Trump wants to be the winner even when he’s not.

Using Twitter, the president announced plans for a major investigation into voter fraud, reopening the debate over his unsubstantiated claims that millions of people voted illegally. Mr. Trump claims voter fraud caused him to lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly three million votes.

Ed Leonard at the Franklin County Board of Elections says claims of widespread voter fraud is a hurtful message to all the elections workers. “It is a bit frustrating because we do a tremendous amount to ensure the integrity of the election and so when that’s called into question without any real evidence, this is difficult,” Leonard said.

Voters told NBC4 an investigation, in the face of so little evidence sounds like a waste of time and money.

“He’s already the president so what does it matter,” said Aaron Moorman.

“I’m not sure why he’s spending his energy on that,” added Brian Heffernan. “It doesn’t seem like it’s a priority for anybody but him.”

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted said while he doesn’t see the need for an investigation, he’s not opposed to it. “I think in the end after you look at all of this that people will have more confidence in our election than they do right now,” Husted said.

Mr. Trump tweeted,”I will be asking for a major investigation into voter fraud including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even those registered to vote who are dead.”

Husted says the president’s focus on the election results and voter fraud is counter-productive. “I want the president to get off to a good start and I believe he’s doing a lot of great things and that this election discussion distracts from the good things that he’s trying to do to help the economy, to bring jobs back to the United States.”