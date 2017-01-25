Male, female infantry Marines will share tents in the field

FILE - In this March 19, 2013 file photo, the globe and anchor stand at the entrance to Camp Lejeune, N.C. (AP Photo/Allen Breed, File)
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WCMH) — Male and female infantry Marines will share tents and fighting holes during field exercises, according to Marine Corps Times. 

Maj. Charles Anklam III said his battalion at Camp Lejeune received three female infantry Marines on Jan. 5. The female Marines will live, train, and fight with their unit whenever they are in the field.

“We’re not changing any of our tactical posture or breaking unit cohesion or adjusting anything to accommodate mixed genders while we’re operating in a field environment replicating tactical conditions,” said Anklam, executive officer for 1st Battalion, 8th Marines.

The female Marines will have their own rooms, including their own showers and bathrooms, when in the barracks.

