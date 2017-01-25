Ohio man gets 15 years in prison for selling fatal doses of carfentanil

COLUMBUS (AP) — A central Ohio man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling a potent drug that authorities say led to two deaths and nine nonfatal overdoses.

Authorities allege that 37-year-old Rayshon Alexander sold carfentanil, a drug that is used to sedate elephants and is 100 times as potent as the fentanyl already escalating the nation’s heroin problems.

A defense attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Prosecution and defense attorneys had recommended the 15-year sentence for the Columbus man under a plea deal. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the July deaths of two adults, and nine counts of corrupting others with drugs.

The prosecutor has said some of the survivors told investigators they thought they were buying heroin.

