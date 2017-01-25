Ohio state auditor announces 2018 run for attorney general

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s state auditor has announced that he’s running for attorney general next year.

Auditor Dave Yost, a Republican, made the announcement Tuesday against a backdrop of several statewide office holders expected to jockey for new positions.

Yost was a former two-term prosecutor in Delaware County. Fighting human trafficking and the state’s addictions epidemic and supporting law enforcement officers are his top priorities.

Yost is in his second four-year term as auditor. A Democrat has yet to announce for the seat.

Mike DeWine, the current Attorney General, is expected to run for governor, as is current Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. All are Republicans.

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni, of Boardman, is among several Democrats considering a gubernatorial run.