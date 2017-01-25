OSHP trooper injured in accidental shooting

HEATH, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper shot himself in the leg Wednesday while at the Heath Police department, according to the Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened around 7:30pm Wednesday at the Heath Police Department at 1287 Hebron Road.

According to a patrol spokesperson, the shooting happened while a trooper was attempting to holster his service weapon.

The Trooper was taken to a Columbus area hospital by medical helicopter. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

