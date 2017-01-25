OSHP trooper injured in accidental shooting

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
generic police lights

HEATH, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper shot himself in the leg Wednesday while at the Heath Police department, according to the Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened around 7:30pm Wednesday at the Heath Police Department at 1287 Hebron Road.

According to a patrol spokesperson, the shooting happened while a trooper was attempting to holster his service weapon.

The Trooper was taken to a Columbus area hospital by medical helicopter. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s