Radio station pulling all Madonna songs after her Women’s March speech

TEXARKANA, TX (NBC4/AP) — HITS 105FM radio station in Texas says it’s taking all of Madonna songs off local programming after the singer’s speech during the Women’s March in Washington D.C.

General Manager of HITS 105, Terry Thomas, says, “Banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism. It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments. If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna.”

The singer said at the Washington, D.C., march Saturday that she had at times been angry after the election and had thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

In a statement Sunday on Instagram , Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to President Donald Trump’s election: with hope or with outrage. She said she hopes to effect change “with love.”

Madonna wrote that she doesn’t promote violence and people should listen to her speech “in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

Cable news networks broadcasting her speech cut away after Madonna used several expletives. MSNBC later apologized.