Red panda missing from The Virginia Zoo

Published:
sunny

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-month-old Red panda is missing from The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

Zoo officials say Sunny the Red panda was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday. When zoo staff checked the Red panda habitat Tuesday morning, Sunny was not in her enclosure. The exhibit is located in the zoo’s Asia – Trail of the Tiger section.

Staff are actively searching zoo grounds.

Norfolk police are helping in the search. The police department has provided a geothermal camera to zoo staff to help locate Sunny.

If you see Sunny out in the community, do not touch her.

Instead, if possible, try to take a photo of Sunny and text it to the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899, then call with more details.

Sunny was born at the zoo on June 25, 2015.

