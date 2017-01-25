Woman gives birth to 13-pound baby boy naturally

AUSTRALIA (NBC News) — An Australian mother welcomed a big bundle of joy Tuesday, with the birth of her 13-pound baby boy.

According to Australian media, Natashia Corrigan was told her baby would be on the heavier side, but still delivered Brian junior naturally.

“Overwhelmed. I dreamed of a little fat baby. I’ve always wanted a little fat baby and now I’ve got a big one,” said Corrigan.

Media reported that Brian Jr. was born at 40 weeks and five days, and could be the heaviest baby born in Australia’s Victoria state.