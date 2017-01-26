112 pounds of marijuana seized in Whitehall drug raid

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) – Police in Whitehall have arrested a man accused of distributing a large amount of marijuana.

According to Whitehall police, William E. Barnes III, 43, of Columbus was arrested and charged with a felony count of possession of drugs.

Police said Barnes sold a large amount marijuana across the east side of Columbus and inside of Whitehall.

Wednesday, police served warrants at homes on Edgevale Road and Ravenel Drive associated with Barnes.

Police say they seized 112 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and more than 64,000 in cash.