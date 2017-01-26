2nd suit filed over deadly jet crash into Ohio apartments

FILE - In a Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015 file photo, Terry Ellis, left, takes photos as firefighters work at the scene where authorities say a small business jet crashed into an apartment building in Akron, Ohio. A second lawsuit has been filed seeking damages over the deadly crash of a corporate jet into the Ohio apartment building. The Akron Beacon Journal reports a resident of an apartment destroyed in the 2015 crash is suing the Florida company that owned the plane and the estates of the two pilots who died. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal via AP, File)
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed seeking damages over the deadly crash of a corporate jet into an Ohio apartment building.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports resident Beth Montgomery is suing plane owner ExecuFlight Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the estates of two co-pilots killed in the 2015 crash that destroyed her apartment. Montgomery is seeking $25,000 for property loss and undisclosed punitive damages.

Investigators concluded pilot error caused the crash, which killed the pilots and the seven passengers on board. No one else was hurt.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Execuflight’s office. Execuflight’s owner has said he hired the pilots on recommendations from other pilots.

Two other former tenants of the building are suing ExecuFlight for over $76,000 for property loss and damages.

