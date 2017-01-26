At least 2 in custody after report of shots fired near Dayton Mall

WDTNGravatarImage By Published:
99

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – At least two people are in custody after police responded to a report of shots fired near the Dayton Mall Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are no injuries reported.

Authorities issued a county-wide ‘officer in distress’ call after shots were reported.

There is a heavy police presence near Dayton Mall, viewers say.

A viewer at the Prestige Plaza tells 2 NEWS that the building there was locked from the outside, but were given permission to leave the building at their own discretion.

An area hotel worker near the Hawthorne Suites reported to 2 NEWS that police are currently swarming the area with guns drawn searching the area near the hotels and the interstate. She estimates two-dozen police are currently on scene.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s