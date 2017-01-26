At least 2 in custody after report of shots fired near Dayton Mall

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – At least two people are in custody after police responded to a report of shots fired near the Dayton Mall Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are no injuries reported.

Authorities issued a county-wide ‘officer in distress’ call after shots were reported.

There is a heavy police presence near Dayton Mall, viewers say.

A viewer at the Prestige Plaza tells 2 NEWS that the building there was locked from the outside, but were given permission to leave the building at their own discretion.

An area hotel worker near the Hawthorne Suites reported to 2 NEWS that police are currently swarming the area with guns drawn searching the area near the hotels and the interstate. She estimates two-dozen police are currently on scene.