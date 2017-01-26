Bare Necessities “nude cruise” offers naked vacation

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — For those looking to be a bit more free on their next trip — get ready for a naked vacation.

A clothing optional cruise will soon be leaving out of Tampa Bay, and more than 2,000 people are expected to attend.

The cruise is hosted by a company called Bare Necessities in conjunction with Carnival Cruises.

The website insists the innovative sailing experience is not geared towards a sexual environment. It says, “social nudity is not a sexual activity, and we strive to dispel the misconception that it is anything but natural and beautiful.”

The itinerary includes stops at Key West, Grand Turk, Amber Cove and the Half Moon Cay.