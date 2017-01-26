Bible left untouched among tornado wreckage in Mississippi

nbc4-icon By Published:
170125100101-05-bible-untouched-tornado-exlarge-169

HATTISBURG, MS (WCMH) — The town of Hattiesburg, Mississippi is still cleaning up from last week’s tornado, but one discovery is giving residents there new hope.

The EF-3 tornado tore through buildings at William Carey University, even damaging the campus church. When staffers started sifting through the damage, they made a stunning discovery: An open Bible on the puplit was left untouched by the surrounding debris.

What’s more is that the Bible was open to Psalm 46, which reads: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

Rick Wilemon, an adjunct art instructor at the Christian college, told CNN the Bible was a fixture in the chapel.

“It is remarkable that something so inspiring to our community is also inspiring to the nation,” Wilemon said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s