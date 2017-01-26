Blue Jackets coach Tortorella to miss games due to family emergency

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets Head Coach John Tortorella will miss tonight’s game as well as the NHL All-Star game due to a family emergency, the team announced Thursday.

“Regrettably, there is a personal matter that requires my immediate attention that will force me to leave the team temporarily and miss the All-Star Game in Los Angeles,” Tortorella said. “This decision was not made lightly as representing the Columbus Blue Jackets is something I am very proud of, but it is the right decision for my family and I. I appreciate the support of our organization and the National Hockey League and my hope is to be back with the team next week.”

Assistant coaches Brad Larsen and Brad Shaw will fill in for Tortorella until he returns.

