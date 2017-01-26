Burger King employees accused of dealing drugs in the drive-thru

EPPING, NH (WCMH) — Two fast food workers in New Hampshire are accused of using the drive-thru to sell drugs.

Police said tips led them to a Burger King in Epping, New Hampshire, WHDH reported.

While they went through the drive-thru, undercover officers asked if ‘Nasty Boy’ was working, then placed an order for extra crispy fries.

Police said that when the order for extra crispy fries was placed, Garrett Norris would put some marijuana in a Burger King cup.

Norris and 19-year-old assistant shift supervisor Meagan Dearborn were arrested.

WHDH found Dearborn working at the restaurant. She denies the allegations.

Officials from burger King say the franchisee who owns the locations is cooperating with police.