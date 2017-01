COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson will play in the 2017 Honda NHL All Star Game.

Atkinson will replace injured Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin for the Metropolitan Division, the NHL said in a news release.

Atkinson, 27, is tied for second in the NHL with 24 goals. He’s also tied for seventh with 46 points and has five game-winning goals for the Blue Jackets.

Teammates Sergei Bobrovsky and Seth Jones are also on the Metropolitan Division All-Star rosters.