Dummy dressed in children’s clothing used in carjacking attempt

NEWPORT, NC (WNCT/AP) –A sheriff’s office says a woman narrowly escaped being carjacked after spotting what she thought was a child sitting in the middle of the road in the dark of night.

It turned out to be a dummy, dressed in children’s clothing.

Deputies say someone placed the dummy dressed in the middle of an intersection in Carteret County. When a woman driving home from work noticed the dummy and slowed down, deputies said two men wearing dark hoodies ran up to her vehicle and began pulling on the door handles of her locked vehicle.

The woman drove away immediately, which was “absolutely the right thing to do,” according to Sheriff’s Office Maj. Jason Wank.

Deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate any suspects. The dummy was seized.

The dummy was constructed with fake plastic head and children’s clothing, including a red Field & Stream shirt.

Maj. Wank says authorities destroyed the dummy later Sunday, just in case. He’s asking for help finding those responsible.

