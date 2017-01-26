Elephant tranquilizer laced heroin responsible for overdoses, death in Pike County

WAVERLY, OH (WCMH) – One person has died and two more have overdosed as a result of heroin laced with carfentanil in Pike County.

Carfentanil is a substance commonly used as an elephant tranquilizer. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said that if you use heroin laced with this substance, death is almost certain.

Sheriff Charles Reader said the first overdose happened around 8:40pm Wednesday on Germany Road. A woman was found unconscious from an apparent drug overdose.

She was revived with naloxone and taken to Adena Pike Medical Center. She was treated and released.

A second overdose happened around 11pm. Deputies found an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman unconscious from apparent overdoses

The woman was revived with a shot of naloxone. She was taken to Adena Pike Hospital where she was treated, stabilized and then taken to Riverside Hospital. She remains at Riverside in the Intensive Care Unit.

The man, identified as Anthony Austin Meadows, of Beaver, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies linked the heroin used in all three overdoses to a home on the 100 block of Meadow Run Road in Beaver, Ohio.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Loretta K. Martin and charged her with two counts of endangering children, two counts of corrupting another with drugs and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Police also identified Shawn Harris of Waverly as a person of interest. He was arrested on existing warrants from Pike County and Jackson County.