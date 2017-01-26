Genetic engineering could help grocery store tomatoes taste better

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 23, 2011 file photo, tomatoes are seen in the produce section at a grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa. Scientists have cooked up a way to reintroduce a key ingredient into mass-produced tomatoes: taste. Researchers have figured out just the right spots on the genetic blueprint of tomatoes where flavor has been bred out of supermarket tomatoes for the past 40 or 50 years, according to a study in the journal Science. And using natural breeding methods, a little modernized with hand pollination by electric toothbrushes _ they are reinstalling five factors to add aroma and taste into the staple of salads. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this March 23, 2011 file photo, tomatoes are seen in the produce section at a grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa. Scientists have cooked up a way to reintroduce a key ingredient into mass-produced tomatoes: taste. Researchers have figured out just the right spots on the genetic blueprint of tomatoes where flavor has been bred out of supermarket tomatoes for the past 40 or 50 years, according to a study in the journal Science. And using natural breeding methods, a little modernized with hand pollination by electric toothbrushes _ they are reinstalling five factors to add aroma and taste into the staple of salads. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Scientists have figured out how to add much needed taste to the bland mass-produced grocery tomato.

By tinkering with the genetic recipe of the supermarket tomato, researchers think they can return much of the flavor that has been bred out over the decades. They hope to help the cheaper tomato catch up to heirlooms in taste.

University of Florida researchers have identified changes to five genes that can add much of the lost taste.

They say a tastier supermarket tomato could be ready within three years.

The findings appear in Thursday’s journal Science.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s