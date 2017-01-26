Incredible warm streak ends at 257!

David Mazza By Published:
1-26-cover

Columbus (WCMH) – 257 hours ago we last hit freezing, ever since we have been on a mad Spring-like tear in temperatures.  In a month where the normal low temperature ranges from 22 to 23 degrees, we had 9 full days and 2 almost full days without freezing temps.

Today at the 6pm update we finally dropped to 32 degrees, a number we have not hit since 1am on January 16th

 

1-26-17-chart

On this chart above, the orange is the high temperatures every day and the blue is the low temperatures.  The red line is the freezing mark, and the very bottom of the chart is our normal low temperature.

 

This is how many days in a row each January had at or above freezing:

  • 2017  10
  • 2016  1
  • 2015  2
  • 2014  3
  • 2013  3
  • 2012  2
  • 2011  1
  • 2010  3
  • 2009  1
  • 2008  8
  • 2007  4
  • 2006  6
  • 2005  6
  • 1932  4
  • 1880  14

 

If you have any questions about highs, lows, temperatures, or any other weather related questions, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s