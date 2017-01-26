Incredible warm streak ends at 257!

Columbus (WCMH) – 257 hours ago we last hit freezing, ever since we have been on a mad Spring-like tear in temperatures. In a month where the normal low temperature ranges from 22 to 23 degrees, we had 9 full days and 2 almost full days without freezing temps.

Today at the 6pm update we finally dropped to 32 degrees, a number we have not hit since 1am on January 16th

On this chart above, the orange is the high temperatures every day and the blue is the low temperatures. The red line is the freezing mark, and the very bottom of the chart is our normal low temperature.

This is how many days in a row each January had at or above freezing:

2017 10

2016 1

2015 2

2014 3

2013 3

2012 2

2011 1

2010 3

2009 1

2008 8

2007 4

2006 6

2005 6

1932 4

1880 14

If you have any questions about highs, lows, temperatures, or any other weather related questions, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave