Newest Gerber spokesbaby is from Lewis Center

LEWIS CENTER, OH (WCMH) – Gerber announced Thursday that its newest Gerber Baby is a 6-month-old baby boy from Lewis Center.

Baby Riley was selected from more than 110,000 entries. Gerber said Riley’s parents will receive $50,000, $1,500 in Gerber Childrenswear and an opportunity for Riley to star in a future Gerber advertisement.

“Originally, my husband laughed at me for entering the contest because there were so many submissions! Now, we have the opportunity to start a college fund for our beautiful baby boy,” said Riley’s mom, Kristen Shines. “Riley brings such joy to our family with his infectious laugh and big, gummy smile, and we can’t wait to share that joy with the rest of the world! We are truly honored to be joining the Gerber family.”

“Gerber recognizes that every baby is a Gerber baby, and every year we are eager to find a new little one through our Photo Search to represent our brand,” said Robyn Fitter, Senior Promotions Marketing Manager at Gerber. “This year, the judges loved Riley’s expression and how well he captured their attention through a simple photograph. We are all thrilled to name Riley as our 2017 Spokesbaby!”

The original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, recently celebrated her 90th birthday. Her likeness has been part of the logo on Gerber’s packaging since 1928.