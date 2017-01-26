Parents, police notified of ‘inappropriate video’ recorded in high school classroom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Letters were sent home Wednesday to parents of students at South High School after reports of an inappropriate video that was recorded during class.

The school district was made aware of the incident when a student shared information with a staff member, according to the school district.

Franklin County Children Services and Columbus police were notified of the video.

The letter sent home to parents reads:

Dear Parents and Guardians:

As you know, my administrative team and I work very hard to ensure that our school and our South High 7-12 students represent the very best of our community. The purpose of this letter is to keep you informed of our continued efforts to ensure the safety of all students.

I learned this week of an inappropriate video posted to a social media account and shared with multiple account holders, involving several of our students during class. We have taken the appropriate actions to report the video and have requested that it be removed. I have also contacted the parents of the students involved and disciplinary action will ensue.

Please know that we take this issue very seriously. I have spoken with our students about the inappropriateness of the video and we have taken steps to make sure that situations of this nature will not occur again.

Per Board Policy, cellphones are not permitted in class during instruction time unless they are being used as part of the day’s lesson. Any cellphone being used otherwise will be confiscated and only returned to a parent/guardian.

I encourage you to have a discussion with your child about being responsible on social media, reminding them to think before they post and to:

1. Always consider that content will exist forever and be available to everyone

2. Don’t be hurtful towards others

3. Report inappropriate posts

I appreciate your partnership in helping to keep our school safe and students focused on learning.

Respectfully,

Edmund Baker

Principal