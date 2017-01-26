Reports: Cleveland will host 2019 MLB All-Star game

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — The Cleveland Indians will host the MLB All-Star game in 2019.

MLB.com Indians reporter Jordan Bastian made the announcement on Twitter. The team is expected to make the formal announcement during a news conference at Progressive Field at 10:15am Friday.

Can confirm that Indians will host All-Star Game in 2019. A press conference is planned for Friday morning to officially announce the event. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) January 26, 2017

Cleveland last hosted the All-Star game in 1997. It will be the sixth time the game has been played at the Indians home stadium, a record for any MLB franchise.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.