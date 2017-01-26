Reports: Cleveland will host 2019 MLB All-Star game

An abandoned rally towel lies on the back of upper deck seats overlooking Progressive Field, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, following the Cleveland Indians' 8-7 loss, in 10 innings, to the Chicago Cubs in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Cleveland, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — The Cleveland Indians will host the MLB All-Star game in 2019.

MLB.com Indians reporter Jordan Bastian made the announcement on Twitter. The team is expected to make the formal announcement during a news conference at Progressive Field at 10:15am Friday.

Cleveland last hosted the All-Star game in 1997. It will be the sixth time the game has been played at the Indians home stadium, a record for any MLB franchise.

