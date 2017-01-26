SMUNDAY: Petition wants to make Monday after Super Bowl a national holiday

nbc4-icon By Published:
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PITTSBURGH, PA (WCMH) — The people who bring you Heinz ketchup have started a petition to make the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday.

“We can all agree that going to work the Monday after the “Big Game” on Sunday is awful,” the petition, which is on the change.org website, states.

“Statistics show over 16 million people call in sick or just don’t show up to work. And for those that do, productivity plummets so far that the country loses on average around $1 billion (true story). Enough with the madness.”

If the petition gets 100,000 signatures, it will be sent to Congress, according to Heinz.

“If we can make Big Game Sunday awesome, we can make the Monday after awesome too. Make that Monday more like Sunday. Make it a SMUNDAY,” the site continues. “For your sanity. For your family. For your country.”

If you are interested in signing the petition you can head to change.org for more details.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s