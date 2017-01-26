SMUNDAY: Petition wants to make Monday after Super Bowl a national holiday

PITTSBURGH, PA (WCMH) — The people who bring you Heinz ketchup have started a petition to make the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday.

“We can all agree that going to work the Monday after the “Big Game” on Sunday is awful,” the petition, which is on the change.org website, states.

“Statistics show over 16 million people call in sick or just don’t show up to work. And for those that do, productivity plummets so far that the country loses on average around $1 billion (true story). Enough with the madness.”

If the petition gets 100,000 signatures, it will be sent to Congress, according to Heinz.

“If we can make Big Game Sunday awesome, we can make the Monday after awesome too. Make that Monday more like Sunday. Make it a SMUNDAY,” the site continues. “For your sanity. For your family. For your country.”

If you are interested in signing the petition you can head to change.org for more details.