Actor John Hurt dies at 77

Norfolk, England (WCMH) — Actor John Hurt has died at the age of 77, according to reports from multiple media sources.

Hurt had recently battled pancreatic cancer. An immediate cause of death was not released.

His career spanned six decades and included the films “The Elephant Man,” “1984,” “Alien,” “V for Vendetta,” and several of the “Harry Potter” movies. He also had TV roles in “Doctor Who” and “I, Claudius,” and did some voice acting work as well.

He received two Academy Award nominations, a Golden Globe award, and 4 BAFTA awards. Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2015.

The Daily Mirror was among the first to report his death.

