CINCINNATI (WCMH) — A hippopotamus born 6 weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo has been getting stronger, the zoo said Friday.

The female calf was born Tuesday to Bibi, a 17-year-old hippopotamus. She was not expected to be born until March.

https://twitter.com/CincinnatiZoo/status/825045975421030403/video/1

Zoo staff have been able to collect milk from Bibi to feed the young calf.